Beneath the coal dust: Muara Maung villagers pay the price of mining expansion

A Muara Maung resident in Lahat regency, South Sumatra, walks across a bridge to her farm on Oct. 19, 2025, as emissions from a nearby coal-fired power plant cloud the sky. (JP/Yulia Safitri)

In the dry season, clouds of coal dust billow through the village, settling on rooftops, yards and furniture, forcing residents to clean their homes almost every day. When the rains come, many roads turn into muddy, waterlogged tracks.

I n South Sumatra's Muara Maung village, coal mining has become an inescapable part of daily life, with expanding operations choking the community's air, land and water leaving residents to grapple with worsening environmental degradation.

For 47-year-old Sumhayana, the impacts are impossible to escape. Since several coal mines began operating near the village, flooding has become a recurring reality.

This year alone, her home has been flooded three times. The latest deluge, in late April, inundated her neighborhood, swept away crops in her farmland, and left her house coated in 10-centimeter-thick mud.

"Flooding brings so much hardship. I spend hours cleaning my house after the water recedes, and I have to be more vigilant about diseases that usually spread during floods," she told The Jakarta Post recently.

Sumhayana said life in Muara Maung has changed profoundly as coal mining operations continue to expand around the village.

The relentless roar of coal trucks now rattles through the village day and night, shattering its once-peaceful atmosphere and leaving roads cracked and damaged under the weight of heavy vehicles.

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In the dry season, clouds of coal dust billow through the village, settling on rooftops, yards and furniture, forcing residents to clean their homes almost every day. When the rains come, many roads turn into muddy, waterlogged tracks.