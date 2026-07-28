Dutch nationals barred from reentry over alleged racist running event in Bali

Foreign tourists carry their surfboards on Aug. 3, 2024, as they walk along Kuta beach near Denpasar, Bali. (AFP/Sonny Tumbelaka )

The event triggered widespread backlash after several local residents said they were denied access to the club and prevented from joining the run after identifying themselves as Indonesian citizens, while applicants who identified themselves as foreign nationals were reportedly accepted without issue.

I ndonesian immigration authorities have barred two Dutch nationals from reentering the country after they allegedly organized a running event in Bali that sparked allegations of racial discrimination, with some local residents claiming they were excluded because they were Indonesian.

Immigration Director General Hendarsam Marantoko said the pair had violated immigration regulations prohibiting foreign nationals from working as event organizers in Indonesia.

"Under prevailing regulations, foreign nationals may only work as crew members or officials at events involving international performers or artists," Hendarsam said in a statement over the weekend.

Hendarsam said the two Dutch nationals, identified only by their initials JAS, 35, and HQV, 37, were holders of different categories of limited stay permits (ITAS). JAS held an employment ITAS, while HQV held an investor ITAS.

The pair had already departed for Singapore on July 23, however, before immigration authorities issued an order barring them from reentering Indonesia.

The case came to light after Bali-based running club Entourage Bali organized the Bali Silent Disco run in the tourist area of Canggu on July 22. During the event, participants ran through the streets wearing wireless headphones while listening to a live DJ and MC performing from a truck.

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The event triggered widespread backlash after several local residents said they were denied access to the club and prevented from joining the run after identifying themselves as Indonesian citizens, while applicants who identified themselves as foreign nationals were reportedly accepted without issue.