Police investigate hoax bomb threat at Bali airport

Qatar Airways and Emirates Airways planes are parked on March 1 at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport, Kuta, Bali, as some flights to Dubai and Doha were cancelled following strikes on Iran launched by the United States and Israel. (Reuters/Johannes Christo)

Authorities said the airport received the threat through a messaging application at 9:58 p.m. on Sunday. The message claimed that a woman carrying a bomb planned to hijack a flight departing from the airport.

B ali police have launched an investigation into a suspected hoax bomb threat targeting I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport after airport authorities received a threatening message on Sunday night.

Airport police spokesperson Second Insp. I Gede Suka Artana said officers immediately conducted a security sweep of the airport and launched an investigation after the threat was received.

"No explosives were found during the search, but the investigation is continuing to identify the individual responsible for making the threat," Suka Artana said on Tuesday.

"We are thoroughly examining all available information, and all investigative measures are being carried out professionally in close coordination with relevant authorities," he added.

Suka Artana said airport operations had returned to normal, with all flights and passenger services running as scheduled. He added that security at Ngurah Rai International Airport remained under control.

He said police would continue working with airport authorities to ensure the safety and security of passengers and airport users.

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