Police investigate hoax bomb threat at Bali airport

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Authorities said the airport received the threat through a messaging application at 9:58 p.m. on Sunday. The message claimed that a woman carrying a bomb planned to hijack a flight departing from the airport.
ali police have launched an investigation into a suspected hoax bomb threat targeting I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport after airport authorities received a threatening message on Sunday night.
Airport police spokesperson Second Insp. I Gede Suka Artana said officers immediately conducted a security sweep of the airport and launched an investigation after the threat was received.
"No explosives were found during the search, but the investigation is continuing to identify the individual responsible for making the threat," Suka Artana said on Tuesday.
"We are thoroughly examining all available information, and all investigative measures are being carried out professionally in close coordination with relevant authorities," he added.
Suka Artana said airport operations had returned to normal, with all flights and passenger services running as scheduled. He added that security at Ngurah Rai International Airport remained under control.
He said police would continue working with airport authorities to ensure the safety and security of passengers and airport users.
Read also: Police arrest suspect over bomb threat at South Jakarta elementary school
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.