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Mt. Anak Krakatau erupts more than two dozen times, blankets nearby island in ash

Mount Anak Krakatau has recorded a significant increase in volcanic activity since June 10, following a prolonged period of relative inactivity. 

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A man fishes at Pasauran Beach, Anyer, Banten, on April 24, 2022 while Mount Anak Krakatau spews thick smoke into the air. A man fishes at Pasauran Beach, Anyer, Banten, on April 24, 2022 while Mount Anak Krakatau spews thick smoke into the air. (AFP/Dziki Okotomulyadi)

M

ount Anak Krakatau, located in the Sunda Strait between Java and Sumatra, has erupted more than two dozen times in recent days, sending ash plumes hundreds of meters into the sky and blanketing nearby Sebesi Island in volcanic ash.

On Monday, the volcano erupted 20 times between 1:30 a.m. and 10 p.m., with ash plumes rising as high as 400 meters above the crater.

The number of eruptions increased from Sunday, when Anak Krakatau erupted eight times, sending ash plumes 200 to 300 meters into the sky.

Andi Suwardi, an official at the Mt. Anak Krakatau Observation Post, said the volcano’s alert status remained at Level III (watch), the second-highest level in Indonesia’s four-tier volcanic alert system, despite a recent increase in activity.

“Volcanic activity at Mt. Anak Krakatau continues to fluctuate, rising and falling. That is why its status remains at Level III,” Andi said on Tuesday, as quoted by Kompas.com.

He said the volcano could erupt again at any time, particularly if tremor amplitudes remained high.

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“We will continue to monitor its activity. If the tremor amplitude remains high, there is still a possibility of another eruption,” he said.

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