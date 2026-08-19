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NTT quake survivors await aid as tremors continue 

Radhiyya Indra and Markus Makur (The Jakarta Post)
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Jakarta, East Manggarai
Wed, August 19, 2026

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Caroline Cellomita Kasang, 3, who suffered a head injury after she was hit by a collapsed wall while escaping from a house during an earthquake, rests along with her grandmother Katarina Dadona, 58, at a makeshift medic-tent serving as temporary shelter for people affected by the earthquake in Reok, East Nusa Tenggara, on Aug. 18, 2026. Caroline Cellomita Kasang, 3, who suffered a head injury after she was hit by a collapsed wall while escaping from a house during an earthquake, rests along with her grandmother Katarina Dadona, 58, at a makeshift medic-tent serving as temporary shelter for people affected by the earthquake in Reok, East Nusa Tenggara, on Aug. 18, 2026. (REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan)

F

our days after a powerful earthquake struck East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), residents in remote parts of East Manggarai were still waiting for assistance on Tuesday, with many sleeping in makeshift tents as continuing aftershocks kept them away from their damaged homes.

In Elar district, residents said damaged communications infrastructure and power outages had made it difficult to receive information about relief efforts, while some villages had yet to receive assistance.

“The government must come directly to remote villages. Don’t just give orders through messaging groups. There is no network here and the electricity is out. As a result, information reaches us very slowly,” Ejhi Serlenso, a 32-year-old Elar resident, told The Jakarta Post on Tuesday.

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People urgently need food, clean water and tents, Ejhi said.

Their wait for assistance comes as the death toll from Saturday’s magnitude-7.7 earthquake rose to 70, with authorities warning that aftershocks could continue for up to a month.

Read also: Search for quake victims underway on Independence Day

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The earthquake struck off Flores, triggering tsunami alerts and devastating areas in at least nine regencies across NTT. Search and rescue teams have now shifted their focus toward recovery after no further people were reported missing.

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Caroline Cellomita Kasang, 3, who suffered a head injury after she was hit by a collapsed wall while escaping from a house during an earthquake, rests along with her grandmother Katarina Dadona, 58, at a makeshift medic-tent serving as temporary shelter for people affected by the earthquake in Reok, East Nusa Tenggara, on Aug. 18, 2026.
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Caroline Cellomita Kasang, 3, who suffered a head injury after she was hit by a collapsed wall while escaping from a house during an earthquake, rests along with her grandmother Katarina Dadona, 58, at a makeshift medic-tent serving as temporary shelter for people affected by the earthquake in Reok, East Nusa Tenggara, August 18, 2026.
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