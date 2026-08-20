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10 foreigners arrested, Rp 7.79b seized as police raid Batam casino

Officers from the National Police’s Criminal Investigation Agency (Bareskrim) led a joint team in the raid on the gambling den at the Nine Stage Lounge and Bar at about 9:30 p.m. in Batam’s Nagoya Indah Shophouse Block B2 No. 9.

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Detectives escort detainees during a raid at the Nine Stage Lounge and Bar in Nagoya Indah Shophouse Block B2 No. 9, in Batam, Riau Islands, on Aug. 15, 2026. Detectives from the National Police's Criminal Investigation Agency (Bareskrim) raided the gambling den in cooperation with the Riau Islands Police and Batam, Rempang and Galang (Barelang) Police, arresting 197 staff and gamblers as well as Rp 7.79 billion (US$435,715) in cash. Detectives escort detainees during a raid at the Nine Stage Lounge and Bar in Nagoya Indah Shophouse Block B2 No. 9, in Batam, Riau Islands, on Aug. 15, 2026. Detectives from the National Police's Criminal Investigation Agency (Bareskrim) raided the gambling den in cooperation with the Riau Islands Police and Batam, Rempang and Galang (Barelang) Police, arresting 197 staff and gamblers as well as Rp 7.79 billion (US$435,715) in cash. (Courtesy of Barelang City Police/-)

P

olice raided a clandestine casino operating at an entertainment establishment in the Nagoya area of Batam, Riau Islands, on Saturday evening and arrested 197 people, including 10 foreigners, as well as confiscating Rp 7.79 billion (US$435,715) in cash.

Officers from the National Police’s Criminal Investigation Agency (Bareskrim) led a joint team in the raid on the gambling den at the Nine Stage Lounge and Bar at about 9:30 p.m. in Batam’s Nagoya Indah Shophouse Block B2 No. 9.

Bareskrim deputy chief Insp. Gen. Nunung Syaifuddin said the raid was the result of an investigation over two to three months.

“This enforcement did not start from a mere public tip off but also information from the press and community leaders in Batam,” he told a press conference at the Batam, Rempang and Galang (Barelang) Police headquarters on Sunday.

Read also: Govt suspends social aid for 1.5 million families flagged for online gambling

From the 197 people, the police identified the owner, two managers, five cashiers, a supervisor, 25 chip exchangers, 65 dealers, two marketing staff and 96 gamblers.

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The gamblers were mostly Indonesians, along with seven Chinese, two Singaporeans and a Malaysian.

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