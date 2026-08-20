10 foreigners arrested, Rp 7.79b seized as police raid Batam casino

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Officers from the National Police’s Criminal Investigation Agency (Bareskrim) led a joint team in the raid on the gambling den at the Nine Stage Lounge and Bar at about 9:30 p.m. in Batam’s Nagoya Indah Shophouse Block B2 No. 9.
olice raided a clandestine casino operating at an entertainment establishment in the Nagoya area of Batam, Riau Islands, on Saturday evening and arrested 197 people, including 10 foreigners, as well as confiscating Rp 7.79 billion (US$435,715) in cash.
Officers from the National Police’s Criminal Investigation Agency (Bareskrim) led a joint team in the raid on the gambling den at the Nine Stage Lounge and Bar at about 9:30 p.m. in Batam’s Nagoya Indah Shophouse Block B2 No. 9.
Bareskrim deputy chief Insp. Gen. Nunung Syaifuddin said the raid was the result of an investigation over two to three months.
“This enforcement did not start from a mere public tip off but also information from the press and community leaders in Batam,” he told a press conference at the Batam, Rempang and Galang (Barelang) Police headquarters on Sunday.
Read also: Govt suspends social aid for 1.5 million families flagged for online gambling
From the 197 people, the police identified the owner, two managers, five cashiers, a supervisor, 25 chip exchangers, 65 dealers, two marketing staff and 96 gamblers.
The gamblers were mostly Indonesians, along with seven Chinese, two Singaporeans and a Malaysian.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.