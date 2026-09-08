Anak Krakatau eruption won’t cause tsunami, Geology Agency says

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After the 2018 eruption, Mount Anak Krakatau has a series of small-scale eruptions as the construction phase of the volcano’s regeneration until Dec. 16, 2023.
ount Anak Krakatau’s eruption will not trigger a tsunami, unlike the eruption in 2018. However, remaining risk includes incandescent matter or volcanic rock as well as volcanic ash and gas carried away by wind.
“Not every Mount Anak Kratatau eruption will trigger a tsunami,” Geological Agency head Lana Saria told a press conference on Sunday.
“The tsunami on Dec. 22, 2018, was related to the collapsing of volcanic edifice in large volumes.”
The Geology Agency monitors Mount Anak Krakatau, which is located on the Sunda Strait, through two monitoring posts, one in Kalianda in Lampung, and another in Pasauran, Banten.
Historical documentation recorded a large eruption in 1883 that caused a tsunami. An earthquake and collapsing volcanic edifice caused another tsunami in 2018.
After the 2018 eruption, Mount Anak Krakatau had a series of small-scale eruptions, as the construction phase of the volcano’s regeneration lasted until until Dec. 16, 2023.
“Morphology mapping, the forms of volcanic edifice and main crater do not show significant changes,” Lana said.
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