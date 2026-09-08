C. Java requests helicopter assistance from TNI to douse landfill fire

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In addition to water bombing, the authorities also implemented spraying and injection methods to allow water to reach the fire source deep inside the landfill.
entral Java sent a request to Indonesian Military (TNI) headquarters for helicopters to assist with firefighting efforts to extinguish a blaze at Putri Cempo landfill in Surakarta which has been burning since Sept. 2.
“I have sent a letter to TNI headquarters asking for helicopter assistance to conduct water bombing so the fire can be extinguished right away,” Central Java Governor Ahmad Luthfi said on Saturday when visiting the landfill.
“My request is to prevent the fire from happening again. We want to prioritize the safety of residents.”
Luthfi also held a brief meeting with Surakarta Mayor Respati Achmad Ardianto and other stakeholders.
In addition to water bombing, the authorities also implemented spraying and injection methods to allow water to reach the fire source deep inside the landfill.
A joint team from the Central Java provincial administration, Surakarta city administration, TNI and police has been trying to put down the fire.
In addition to fire trucks deployed by fire departments in the Greater Surakarta area, the police deployed two water cannons and an NBO-105 light, multirole, twin-engine helicopter for water bombing sorties on Friday.
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