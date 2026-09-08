C. Java requests helicopter assistance from TNI to douse landfill fire

An NBO-105 light, multirole, twin-engine helicopter from the Yogyakarta Police drops 9,000 liters of water on Sept. 4 to extinguish a fire at Putri Cempo landfill in Surakarta, Central Java. Fire has been burning Blocks B, C and D of the landfill across six hectares, since Sept. 2. (kompas.com/Adinda Bunga Kusuma Wardani)

In addition to water bombing, the authorities also implemented spraying and injection methods to allow water to reach the fire source deep inside the landfill.

C entral Java sent a request to Indonesian Military (TNI) headquarters for helicopters to assist with firefighting efforts to extinguish a blaze at Putri Cempo landfill in Surakarta which has been burning since Sept. 2.

“I have sent a letter to TNI headquarters asking for helicopter assistance to conduct water bombing so the fire can be extinguished right away,” Central Java Governor Ahmad Luthfi said on Saturday when visiting the landfill.

“My request is to prevent the fire from happening again. We want to prioritize the safety of residents.”

Luthfi also held a brief meeting with Surakarta Mayor Respati Achmad Ardianto and other stakeholders.

In addition to water bombing, the authorities also implemented spraying and injection methods to allow water to reach the fire source deep inside the landfill.

A joint team from the Central Java provincial administration, Surakarta city administration, TNI and police has been trying to put down the fire.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

In addition to fire trucks deployed by fire departments in the Greater Surakarta area, the police deployed two water cannons and an NBO-105 light, multirole, twin-engine helicopter for water bombing sorties on Friday.