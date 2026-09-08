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Man named suspect for destroying 111 hectares of mangrove forest in Riau

The suspect is charged with converting protected forest land into a palm oil plantation without a permit.

Rizal Harahap (The Jakarta Post)
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Tue, September 8, 2026

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An excavator destroys a protected mangrove forest for conversion into palm oil plantations in Sungai Sembilan district in Dumai city, Riau, in this undated picture provided by Riau Police Special Crimes Investigation (Reskrimsus) Directorate. Detectives from Riau Police Reskrimsus Directorate have named a man as a suspect for converting 111,77 hectares of protected mangrove without permit. An excavator destroys a protected mangrove forest for conversion into palm oil plantations in Sungai Sembilan district in Dumai city, Riau, in this undated picture provided by Riau Police Special Crimes Investigation (Reskrimsus) Directorate. Detectives from Riau Police Reskrimsus Directorate have named a man as a suspect for converting 111,77 hectares of protected mangrove without permit. (Courtesy of Riau Police /-)

R

iau Police Special Criminal Investigation (Reskrimsus) Directorate named a man suspect for destroying a protected mangrove forest in Sungai Sembilan district, Dumai city, for conversion to palm oil plantations.

Reskrimsus Directorate chief Sr. Comr. Ade Kuncoro Ridwan said the case is being handled by the directorate’s Sub-directorate IV after receiving information on land clearing at a forest area in Mekar Sari village, Sungai Sembilan district.  

“The information was followed up by a field investigation and taking statements from witnesses,” he said on Sunday.

“Officers then found land clearing activities using heavy equipment in the location.”

He added that from the field examination, officers also found an access road, embankment construction, felling of plants and land division. Detectives then inspected the crime scene in cooperation with Bagan Siapiapi Forest Management Unit and related parties.

“From mapping and field examination results, the total area of land being cleared was 111.77 hectares,” Ade said.

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“Investigation also showed that the location was a mangrove protected area or mangrove ecotone.”

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