Government to investigate post-quake death toll among NTT evacuees

Several women sit near a makeshift tent at a communal evacuation shelter in Nagekeo regency, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) on Sept. 29, 2026. (Antara/Mega Tokan)

By late September, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) reported at least 108 people had died while taking shelter after the 7.7-magnitude earthquake jolted Flores Island in NTT on Aug. 15. The number of people who were killed directly by the disaster was 48, according to official records.

T he Home Ministry is probing the death in evacuation shelters of 108 survivors of the East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) earthquakes in August, as a lawsuit is planned against the government on its poor handling of the disaster.

By late September, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) reported at least 108 people had died while taking shelter after the 7.7-magnitude earthquake jolted Flores Island in NTT on Aug. 15. The number of people who were killed directly by the disaster was 48, according to official records.

At least 22,383 people were still taking shelter across seven affected regencies on Flores, according to data per Wednesday from the BNPB.

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On Tuesday, Home Minister Tito Karnavian said he was still coordinating with regional heads across the province before making any conclusion on the reported deaths among earthquake survivors in evacuation shelters.

“If there has been a lack of treatment or inadequate handling, that would be part of the evaluation,” Tito said, as quoted by Antara. “I will certainly urge local administrations to make the most of their existing budgets.”

Read also: 'Struggling to eat': Survivors suffer after NTT quake

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The minister also announced the central government had disbursed additional relief funds of Rp 20 billion (US$1.13 million) to each local administration in seven affected regencies. Jakarta also provided Rp 40 billion to the NTT provincial administration for disaster-handling purposes.