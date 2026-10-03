The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Indonesia pushes cooperation to outpace global scam networks
Whisky, big-screen TV seized from prison 'villas' in West Java
Career diplomat Arrmanatha takes helm of Foreign Ministry
Top cop, Jokowi aide out as Prabowo consolidates power
The agrarian reform law and investment prospects of palm oil

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Indonesia pushes cooperation to outpace global scam networks
Whisky, big-screen TV seized from prison 'villas' in West Java
Career diplomat Arrmanatha takes helm of Foreign Ministry
Top cop, Jokowi aide out as Prabowo consolidates power
The agrarian reform law and investment prospects of palm oil

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

East Java passes new regulation to strengthen disability rights

The regulation was passed on Monday to replace a similar measure enacted in 2013, widening protections for people with disabilities and shifting policy toward a rights-based approach.

Wahyoe Boediwardhana (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Surabaya, East Java
Sat, October 3, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
A wheelchair user is pictured in this stock photo. A wheelchair user is pictured in this stock photo. (Courtesy of Shutterstock /Virinaflora)

E

ast Java’s Regional Representative Council (DPRD) has passed a new regulation aimed at strengthening protections for people with disabilities, including by creating an independent advocacy body and requiring employers to provide more job opportunities for disabled workers.

The regulation was passed on Monday to replace a similar measure enacted in 2013, widening protections for people with disabilities and shifting policy toward a rights-based approach.

One of the regulation’s key provisions is the establishment of a Regional Disability Commission (KDD), tasked with advocating for and overseeing the implementation of disability rights. The KDD is expected to have nine members, with half drawn from representatives of disability groups. 

The regulation also requires public institutions and businesses to expand employment opportunities for people with disabilities. Provincial government agencies and regionally owned enterprises must meet a minimum employment quota of 2 percent for people with disabilities, while private companies must allocate at least 1 percent of their workforce to disabled workers.

The East Java administration will support the regulation’s implementation by providing training and guidelines and establishing Disability Service Units.

Beyond employment, the regulation requires the provincial administration to improve access to public services for people with disabilities, including by providing assistance and interpreters and making information systems more accessible.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

It also calls for better access to public transport, including free rides for people with disabilities on the Trans Jatim bus service.

Popular

Indonesia pushes cooperation to outpace global scam networks

Indonesia pushes cooperation to outpace global scam networks
Whisky, big-screen TV seized from prison 'villas' in West Java

Whisky, big-screen TV seized from prison 'villas' in West Java
Career diplomat Arrmanatha takes helm of Foreign Ministry

Career diplomat Arrmanatha takes helm of Foreign Ministry

Related Article

Discharged policeman sentenced to death penalty for killing sister-in-law

Three more volcanoes erupt following Sinabung, Anak Krakatau

Mount Semeru fires spreading as E. Java experiences extreme drought

NU event shows religious tolerance, boosts local economy

Deputy minister urges private sector to support rights of intellectually disabled people

Popular

Indonesia pushes cooperation to outpace global scam networks

Indonesia pushes cooperation to outpace global scam networks
Whisky, big-screen TV seized from prison 'villas' in West Java

Whisky, big-screen TV seized from prison 'villas' in West Java
Career diplomat Arrmanatha takes helm of Foreign Ministry

Career diplomat Arrmanatha takes helm of Foreign Ministry

More in Indonesia

 View more
Residents clean up debris after a whirlwind hit their houses in Siboras village, Sumbul district, Dairi regency, North Sumatra, on Feb.26.
Archipelago

Whirlwind kills one, injures three in North Sumatra
A wheelchair user is pictured in this stock photo.
Archipelago

East Java passes new regulation to strengthen disability rights
Bahlil Lahadalia is sworn in as coordinating minister for downstreaming and energy transition at the State Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 1, 2026.
Politics

Reshuffle shores up coalition support for 2029

Highlight
Bahlil Lahadalia is sworn in as coordinating minister for downstreaming and energy transition at the State Palace in Jakarta on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026.
Politics

Reshuffle shores up coalition support for 2029
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto greets Foreign Minister Arrmanatha Nasir following Nasir's inauguration at the State Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, Oct. 1, 2026
Editorial

A ministry restored
President Prabowo Subianto (right) leads the inauguration ceremony of the Presidential Advisory Board (Wantimpres) at the Presidential Palace complex in Central Jakarta on October 2, 2026. The board is chaired by Pratikno, with Hatta Rajasa as deputy chair—both of whom are former senior ministers. Among board members is Jusuf Wanandi (left), a senior fellow and cofounder of the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) and a cofounder of The Jakarta Post.
Politics

Prabowo resurrects advisory board

The Latest

 View more
Americas

US appeals court blocks Minnesota law barring 'nudified' photos in XAI lawsuit
Archipelago

Whirlwind kills one, injures three in North Sumatra
Economy

'Handful' of G20 countries reject US stance on excess industrial capacity
Archipelago

East Java passes new regulation to strengthen disability rights
Middle East and Africa

WHO decries delays getting aid into Gaza
Politics

Reshuffle shores up coalition support for 2029
Opinion

Analysis: The threshold fight: What 5 percent debate means for 2029
Academia

Can young Indonesians still afford home?
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

East Java passes new regulation to strengthen disability rights

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.