East Java passes new regulation to strengthen disability rights

A wheelchair user is pictured in this stock photo. (Courtesy of Shutterstock /Virinaflora)

The regulation was passed on Monday to replace a similar measure enacted in 2013, widening protections for people with disabilities and shifting policy toward a rights-based approach.

E ast Java’s Regional Representative Council (DPRD) has passed a new regulation aimed at strengthening protections for people with disabilities, including by creating an independent advocacy body and requiring employers to provide more job opportunities for disabled workers.

The regulation was passed on Monday to replace a similar measure enacted in 2013, widening protections for people with disabilities and shifting policy toward a rights-based approach.

One of the regulation’s key provisions is the establishment of a Regional Disability Commission (KDD), tasked with advocating for and overseeing the implementation of disability rights. The KDD is expected to have nine members, with half drawn from representatives of disability groups.

The regulation also requires public institutions and businesses to expand employment opportunities for people with disabilities. Provincial government agencies and regionally owned enterprises must meet a minimum employment quota of 2 percent for people with disabilities, while private companies must allocate at least 1 percent of their workforce to disabled workers.

The East Java administration will support the regulation’s implementation by providing training and guidelines and establishing Disability Service Units.

Beyond employment, the regulation requires the provincial administration to improve access to public services for people with disabilities, including by providing assistance and interpreters and making information systems more accessible.

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It also calls for better access to public transport, including free rides for people with disabilities on the Trans Jatim bus service.