Greenpeace activists released after banner protest at Jakarta landmark

Greenpeace Indonesia activists unfurled two giant banners from the top of the Tugu Selamat Datang monumnet at the Hotel Indonesia traffic circle in Central Jakarta, on Oct. 20, 2026. (Greenpeace Indonesia/-)

The environmental activists underwent medical examinations and waited for 10 hours before being released by the police on Tuesday night, with the Jakarta Police confirming the protesters were not named suspects and would not face further questioning.

T he Jakarta Police have released six activists from environmental group Greenpeace Indonesia who unfurled giant protest banners on the Tugu Selamat Datang (Welcome) monument in Central Jakarta to criticize the government’s handling of disasters and rising living costs.

The activists were detained on Tuesday after unfolding two banners that read “Take Action on the Climate Crisis, Bring Down the Cost of Living” on one side of the monument and “Disasters Are Rising, People Are Struggling, What Is the Government Doing?” on another side.

They were allowed to leave the Jakarta Police headquarters in South Jakarta at 8:30 p.m. after undergoing medical examinations and waiting for around 10 hours, said their lawyer Daniel Winarta of the Jakarta Legal Aid Institute (LBH Jakarta).

“They were still made to wait after the checkup. If it was only for standard examinations, they would’ve finished by 1 p.m. Why weren’t they immediately sent home?” Daniel said on Wednesday.

He added that the activists had also undergone identity checks by the police’s special crime unit.

A total of 11 people were taken to the police headquarters. Five had been released earlier on Tuesday.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Read also: Greenpeace protests disaster response at Jakarta landmark