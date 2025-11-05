TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

BP-AKR clinches Pertamina fuel deal as Shell still stuck at the table
For first time in long US government shutdown, hints of progress toward reopening
Opposition grows over national hero title for Soeharto
Soeharto is no hero
Eight-year-old girl killed in wild elephant attack in Riau

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

BP-AKR clinches Pertamina fuel deal as Shell still stuck at the table
For first time in long US government shutdown, hints of progress toward reopening
Opposition grows over national hero title for Soeharto
Soeharto is no hero
Eight-year-old girl killed in wild elephant attack in Riau

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Analysis: Soeharto, national hero? Rehabilitating corruption, repression

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, November 5, 2025 Published on Nov. 4, 2025 Published on 2025-11-04T11:34:41+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Protesters hold banners that read “Reject the national hero title for Soeharto” during a protest on May 15 in front of the Social Affairs Ministry's office in Jakarta. Protesters hold banners that read “Reject the national hero title for Soeharto” during a protest on May 15 in front of the Social Affairs Ministry's office in Jakarta. (Antara/Reno Esnir)

B

arring any last-minute political twists, President Prabowo Subianto's administration appears poised to crown Indonesia's second president and Prabowo's former father-in-law Soeharto as a national hero. The move would mark a dramatic turn in the country's reckoning with its authoritarian past, as no previous president had dared to officially honor the man whose 32-year rule was synonymous with repression, corruption, and nepotism.

Soeharto's name tops a list of 40 figures nominated by the Social Affairs Ministry, alongside his political rivals, the fourth president Abdurrahman "Gus Dur" Wahid and former Jakarta governor Ali Sadikin, as well as slain labor activist Marsinah, who was murdered during Soeharto's rule. The final decision rests with Culture Minister Fadli Zon, Prabowo's close ally and head of the Council for Titles, Medals and Honors. Fadli has said all nominees meet the criteria for hero status and promised to announce the selections before National Heroes Day on November 10.

The inclusion of Soeharto's name has triggered sharp backlash from civil society groups, human rights activists, and survivors of state violence. Protesters have gathered outside the Social Affairs Ministry, while online campaigns highlight the regime's atrocities. Under Soeharto's New Order, the military orchestrated some of the country's darkest chapters, including mass killings, disappearances, and extrajudicial executions, under the banner of stability and development.

The bloodshed began soon after Soeharto seized power in 1965, when the army blamed the Indonesian Communist Party (PKI) for an alleged coup attempt. In the ensuing purge, hundreds of thousands, possibly millions, of Indonesians were killed by the military and allied paramilitary groups, many for nothing more than being accused of leftist sympathies or Chinese descent. Historians estimate the death toll at anywhere from several hundred thousand to 3 million.

Two decades later, bodies again turned up in cities across Java and other regions in what became known as Petrus, short for "mysterious shootings". The regime at first blamed gang wars but later admitted to orchestrating the killings as a "shock therapy" to deter crime, another example of how Soeharto wielded fear as a political tool.

Rehabilitating Soeharto's image as a national hero risks normalizing those abuses and rewriting history. It would signal official forgiveness, not only for the massacres and political repression, but also for the culture of collusion and corruption that flourished under his rule.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Soeharto's regime blurred the line between state and personal enrichment. He granted monopolies, licenses and contracts to allies and cronies, most notably Liem Sioe Liong, founder of the Salim Group, in exchange for loyalty and financial backing. According to Liem Sioe Liong's Salim Group: The Business Pillar of Suharto's Indonesia by Richard Borsuk and Nancy Chng, their relationship epitomized the fusion of power and money that sustained the New Order.

Popular

BP-AKR clinches Pertamina fuel deal as Shell still stuck at the table

BP-AKR clinches Pertamina fuel deal as Shell still stuck at the table
For first time in long US government shutdown, hints of progress toward reopening

For first time in long US government shutdown, hints of progress toward reopening
Opposition grows over national hero title for Soeharto

Opposition grows over national hero title for Soeharto

Related Articles

‘Revolusi’ versus Indonesia's attempt to rewrite history

Analysis: Prabowo's pivot: Geopolitical risk of hodgepodge arms deals

Analysis: Pertamina corruption case expands, private sector dragged

Analysis: Prabowo’s expanding power structure testing govt efficiency

Dynasties still dominate Southeast Asian politics

Related Article

‘Revolusi’ versus Indonesia's attempt to rewrite history

Analysis: Prabowo's pivot: Geopolitical risk of hodgepodge arms deals

Analysis: Pertamina corruption case expands, private sector dragged

Analysis: Prabowo’s expanding power structure testing govt efficiency

Dynasties still dominate Southeast Asian politics

Popular

BP-AKR clinches Pertamina fuel deal as Shell still stuck at the table

BP-AKR clinches Pertamina fuel deal as Shell still stuck at the table
For first time in long US government shutdown, hints of progress toward reopening

For first time in long US government shutdown, hints of progress toward reopening
Opposition grows over national hero title for Soeharto

Opposition grows over national hero title for Soeharto

More in Opinion

 View more
An anopheles mosquito is seen resting on a human hand.
Academia

Words matter in Papua’s malaria fight
Protesters hold banners that read “Reject the national hero title for Soeharto” during a protest on May 15 in front of the Social Affairs Ministry's office in Jakarta.
Opinion

Analysis: Soeharto, national hero? Rehabilitating corruption, repression
Shoppers wade through ankle-deep floodwaters on Oct. 13, 2025, as a traditional market carries on with trade as usual in Medan Labuhan district, Medan, North Sumatra.
Editorial

$12b boost won’t fix all

Highlight
The Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train named 'Whoosh' is seen after the inauguration at Padalarang station in Padalarang, West Java on Oct. 2, 2023.
Regulations

I’m in charge of Whoosh now, says Prabowo
Vendors and visitors at a traditional market in Medan Labuhan District, Medan, North Sumatra, carry on with their usual activities amid ankle-deep floodwaters on October 13, 2025. Torrential rains on Saturday and early Sunday triggered widespread flooding across the city, affecting more than 10,000 residents.
Editorial

$12b boost won’t fix all
Riau Governor Abdul Wahid is escorted by police officers and Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) investigators in front of the KPK headquarters in South Jakarta on Nov. 4, 2025. The KPK arrested the governor along with several senior provincial officials a day earlier during a sting operation in Riau.
Archipelago

KPK arrests Riau governor in a raid

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Words matter in Papua’s malaria fight
Politics

Doubts grow over whether lawmakers will face sanctions in ethics probe
Politics

Govt shrugs off Nusantara ‘ghost town’ concerns
Opinion

Analysis: Soeharto, national hero? Rehabilitating corruption, repression
Middle East and Africa

Turkey, Muslim allies say Palestinian self-rule key to Gaza future
Regulations

I’m in charge of Whoosh now, says Prabowo
Editorial

$12b boost won’t fix all
Companies

Danantara to launch waste-to-energy tenders this week
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Analysis: Soeharto, national hero? Rehabilitating corruption, repression

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.