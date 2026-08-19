Govt to set rates for on-demand food, courier delivery fees

Three 'ojol' (online motorcycle transportation) drivers for different companies, Gojek, Grab and Shopee, wait for the green light at a crossroads in Jakarta on Feb. 10, 2022. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

The government is finalizing new rules for ride-hailing services, with a presidential regulation expected to be issued in September.

I ndonesia will regulate fares for on-demand food and goods delivery services on tech platforms as the government moves to finalize a broader framework for the country’s sprawling, fast-growing gig economy.

A presidential regulation was expected to be issued in September after the government completes consultations with online driver groups and associations as well as ride-hailing platforms, Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, the deputy House of Representatives speaker, said on Tuesday.

The regulation is to cover at least three key areas: passenger fares, food and goods delivery fees, and partnership arrangements, including the classification of drivers as micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Read also: Industry pushes back on move to fold ride-hailing into marketplace regulation

“After today’s finalization, the ministries will consult online driver organizations, as well as the platforms, before the presidential regulation is issued,” Dasco said.

“Questions about food, passenger and goods prices have already been discussed and simulated […], but it would not be appropriate to disclose the figures yet,” he added.

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The new rules are part of sweeping government intervention in a sector that employs millions of people nationwide.