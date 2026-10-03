Businesses fear delays from special tax refund audits

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The 2027 State Budget Law passed Tuesday gives the finance minister authority to conduct examinations and special audits of state revenue collection, which companies worry may hold up tax refunds and hurt their cash flow.
usinesses have expressed concern that a new special audit authority at the top level of the Finance Ministry could hold up corporate tax refunds, thereby squeezing their cash flow and potentially impacting operations.
The concern follows Tuesday’s passage of the 2027 State Budget Law, which gives the finance minister authority to conduct examinations and special audits of state revenues, including refunds for excess tax payments.
Under Article 37, the government can conduct such examinations through a joint audit mechanism.
As this comes in addition to the existing authorities through the Tax Directorate General, it signals a more aggressive push by the government to close tax loopholes, and businesses worry it could extend approval times.
Detailed rules on how special audits and refunds will be handled are to be set out in a Finance Ministry regulation that has yet to be issued.
Read also: Finance minister promises tax refunds for eligible businesses
“It's not that we [reject it], but this is a matter of time. It has a major impact on companies' cash flow,” the Indonesian Employers Association (Apindo) Shinta Kamdani told reporters on Wednesday.
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