TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Webb detected strongest 'hints' yet of life on distant planet

There has been vigorous debate in scientific circles about whether the planet K2-18b, which is 124 light years away in the Leo constellation, could be an ocean world capable of hosting microbial life.

News Desk (AFP)
Paris
Thu, April 17, 2025 Published on Apr. 17, 2025 Published on 2025-04-17T07:50:27+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Webb detected strongest 'hints' yet of life on distant planet A handout artist's impression released on April 17, 2025 by N. Madhusudhan/University of Cambridge, shows the K2-18b super-Earth, a hycean world, such as exoplanet K2-18b which astronomers say they have found the strongest yet hints of life outside of the solar system. (AFP/University of Cambridge)

A

stronomers announced Thursday that they had detected the most promising "hints" of potential life on a planet beyond our solar system, though other scientists expressed scepticism.

There has been vigorous debate in scientific circles about whether the planet K2-18b, which is 124 light years away in the Leo constellation, could be an ocean world capable of hosting microbial life.

Using the James Webb Space Telescope, a British-US team of researchers detected signs of two chemicals in the planet's atmosphere long considered to be "biosignatures" indicating extraterrestrial life.

On Earth, the chemicals dimethyl sulfide (DMS) and dimethyl disulfide are produced only by life, mostly microscopic marine algae called phytoplankton.

The researchers emphasised caution, saying that more observations were needed to confirm these findings, and that they were not announcing a definitive discovery. 

But the implications could be huge, according to Nikku Madhusudhan, a Cambridge University astrophysicist and lead author of the study, published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

"What we are finding at this point are hints of possible biological activity outside the solar system," he told a press conference.

"Frankly, I think this is the closest we have come to seeing a feature that we can attribute to life."

But outside experts pointed to disputes over previous discoveries about the exoplanet, adding that these chemicals could have been created by unknown means having nothing to do with life.

Chemical clues 

More than eight times the mass of Earth and 2.5 times as big, K2-18b is a rare exoplanet that orbits its star in a habitable or "goldilocks" zone.

This means it is neither too hot nor too cold to have liquid water, considered the most important ingredient for life.

Telescopes observe such far-off exoplanets when they cross in front of their star, allowing astronomers to analyse how molecules block the light streaming through their atmosphere.

In 2023, the Webb telescope detected methane and carbon dioxide in K2-18b's atmosphere, the first time such carbon-based molecules were detected on an exoplanet in a habitable zone.

It also detected weak signals of the chemical DMS, leading astronomers to turn Webb towards the planet again a year ago, this time using its mid-infrared instrument to detect different wavelengths of light.

They found much stronger signs of the chemicals, though still well below the "five sigma" threshold of statistical significance scientists seek for such discoveries.

Even if the results are confirmed, it would not necessarily mean that the planet is home to life.

Last year, scientists found traces of DMS on a comet, which suggested it can be produced in non-organic ways.

However the concentration of the chemical observed on K2-18b appears to be thousands of times stronger than levels on Earth, strongly suggesting a biological origin, Madhusudhan said.

Are we alone in the universe? 

K2-18b has long been considered the premier candidate for a "hycean planet" -- an ocean world bigger than Earth with a hydrogen-rich atmosphere.

These planets would not be expected to be home to intelligent alien life, but rather tiny microbes similar to those in Earth's oceans billions of years ago.

Some research has questioned whether the currently proposed hycean planets are too close to their stars to support liquid water, including K2-18b, which orbits its star every 33 days. 

Raymond Pierrehumbert, a planetary physics professor at Oxford University, has conducted separate research indicating K2-18b is too hot for life.

If the planet did have water, it would be "hellishly hot" and uninhabitable, he told AFP, adding that oceans of lava were more plausible.

Sara Seager, a professor of planetary science at MIT, called for patience, pointing to previous claims of water vapour in K2-18b's atmosphere that turned out to be a different gas. 

And within our solar system, Mars, Venus and moons such as Saturn's Enceladus all have "more chance to be realised as life-hosting," she told AFP.

Madhusudhan estimated that it would take just 16 to 24 more hours of Webb's time to confirm their findings, which could happen in the next few years.

Even beyond K2-18b, Madhusudhan said Webb and future telescopes could allow humanity to discover life outside our home planet sooner than one might think.

"This could be the tipping point, where suddenly the fundamental question of whether we're alone in the universe is one we're capable of answering," he said.

 

Popular

Welcoming the golden age of Indonesia, facilitated by AI

Welcoming the golden age of Indonesia, facilitated by AI
Jakarta free meal kitchen resumes operation despite funding shortage

Jakarta free meal kitchen resumes operation despite funding shortage
Russian air force plan in Indonesia draws controversy

Russian air force plan in Indonesia draws controversy

Related Articles

Webb detected strongest 'hints' yet of life on distant planet

Stranded US astronauts to return to Earth on Tuesday

Chance huge asteroid will hit Earth down to 0.001 percent

Odds plummet that asteroid will hit Earth in 2032

Nuking a huge asteroid could save Earth, lab experiment suggests

Related Article

Webb detected strongest 'hints' yet of life on distant planet

Stranded US astronauts to return to Earth on Tuesday

Chance huge asteroid will hit Earth down to 0.001 percent

Odds plummet that asteroid will hit Earth in 2032

Nuking a huge asteroid could save Earth, lab experiment suggests

Popular

Welcoming the golden age of Indonesia, facilitated by AI

Welcoming the golden age of Indonesia, facilitated by AI
Jakarta free meal kitchen resumes operation despite funding shortage

Jakarta free meal kitchen resumes operation despite funding shortage
Russian air force plan in Indonesia draws controversy

Russian air force plan in Indonesia draws controversy

More in Culture

 View more
Humanoid robot “Tiangong“ participates along with human runners in the E-Town Half Marathon & Humanoid Robot Half Marathon in Beijing, China on April 19, 2025.
Science & Tech

China pits humanoid robots against humans in half-marathon
The educators: Kartini (right) and her sisters Roekmini, Kartinah and Soemarti as teachers, pose for a photo, believed to be taken in Jepara, Central Java, 1903. (Courtesy of Leiden University)
Books

UNESCO recognizes Kartini's letters as a Memory of the World
New playground: A person opens a Grok page on X social media on a computer in Jakarta in this photo illustration created on April 16, 2025. Grok, an artificial intelligence chatbot integrated with X, recently gained traction among X users to voice criticism. Grok generates responses based on user posts, such as statements or news, allowing it to produce critical replies backed by data.
Community

Social media users in Indonesia turn to AI chatbot to voice criticism

Highlight
An illustration image of flags of Indonesia and the United States.
Economy

Indonesia, US seek new balance in tariff talks
Elementary school students participate in a coloring contest at a literacy festival and book fair held in Padalarang, West Bandung Regency, on Feb. 18, 2025.
Editorial

Experimenting with education

Russian Tupolev Tu-95 turboprop-powered strategic bombers fly above the Kremlin during a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade ceelbrating the anniversary of the 1945 victory over Nazi Germany in Moscow on May 4, 2018.
Politics

Russian air force plan in Indonesia draws controversy

The Latest

 View more
Science & Tech

China pits humanoid robots against humans in half-marathon
Asia & Pacific

Trial opens for students, journalists over Istanbul protests

Academia

Letter to the editor: Russian ambassador responds
Middle East and Africa

Iran, US to hold talks in Rome in bid to reach nuclear deal
Academia

AI and art: An everlasting ethical debate
Table Setting

Vilo Gelato: Can a scoop replace my daily apple?
Academia

Javanese sayings for a world losing its way
Politics

Defense Ministry awaits green light for F-15EX deal
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.