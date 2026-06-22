Ex-minister Roy Suryo detained for defamation in Jokowi’s diploma case

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he Jakarta Police have detained former youth and sports minister Roy Suryo and health activist Tifauzia “Tifa” Tyassuma over alleged defamation linked to the case of former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s contested university diploma, marking a major escalation in the long-running controversy.
Both Roy and Tifa, who are suspects in the case concerning their allegations of the falsity of Jokowi’s diploma, were apprehended on Friday morning in their respective residences, according to Roy’s lawyer Ahmad Khozinudin.
The Jakarta Police’s General Crimes Directorate (Ditreskrimum) said Roy and Tifa’s arrest was part of standard procedure ahead of the second stage of their investigation, which is escalating the case to the Jakarta Prosecutor’s Office.
“This measure is part of the process of handing over suspects and evidence [to prosecutors] after our police dossiers have been declared complete,” investigation director Sr. Comr. Iman Imanuddin told a press conference on Friday, Antara reported.
Iman said the procedure was aimed at preventing administrative delays in the criminal justice process and completing final procedural steps such as health checks and verification of evidence.
Roy, who served in the administration of former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, and Tifa were additionally accused of manipulating electronic documents to support their claims that Jokowi’s diploma was fake.
Their arrests marked an escalation in a controversy that has persisted since 2019, when claims regarding the authenticity of Jokowi’s academic credentials first circulated on social media.
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