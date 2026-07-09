Forestry minister in hot seat following alleged bribery attempt

Forestry Minister Raja Juli Antoni delivers a press statement on Feb. 3, 2025, after meeting President Prabowo Subianto at the State Palace. (Courtesy of/State Secretariat)

The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is looking into whether or not the alleged bribe attempt involving Forestry Minister Raja Juli is linked to the ongoing probe into graft suspect Suhardiman Amby, the regent of Kuantan Singingi in Riau province.

T he Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is looking into whether the alleged bribe attempt involving Forestry Minister Raja Juli is linked to the ongoing probe into graft suspect Suhardiman Amby, the regent of Kuantan Singingi in Riau province.

KPK spokesperson Budi Prasetyo said Raja Juli reported on Friday an attempt by Suhardiman to give the minister unlawful gratuities, which he claimed he turned down.

The attempt allegedly took place when Raja Juli met with Suhardiman in a meeting between the ministry and the Kuantan Singingi administration in Jakarta on June 2.

“His account of the alleged incident is currently being verified and analyzed by the KPK,” Budi told The Jakarta Post on Wednesday.

He added the result of the analysis would also determine whether the reported bribery attempt is connected with the ongoing graft probe into Suhardiman.

Suhardiman, a card-carrying member of President Prabowo Subianto’s Gerindra Party, was named a suspect by the KPK in late June on allegations that he had received kickbacks from the regency’s regional secretary Zulkarnain in exchange for his appointment as the secretary.

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Read also: KPK names Kuantan Singingi regent in Riau as suspect for bribery