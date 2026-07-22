Two killed, one missing after suspected gas leak blast in Medan

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According to the Medan Search and Rescue Agency, seven people were inside the house when the explosion occurred: A married couple and their two-year-old daughter, a driver, two domestic workers and a courier who was delivering a package.
t least two people were killed and another remains missing after a suspected gas leak caused a powerful explosion at an upscale housing complex in Medan, North Sumatra, on Monday.
Authorities said the blast occurred at around 3:30 p.m. Images from the scene showed the explosion had collapsed the second and third floors of a three-story house the Grand Polonia housing complex, leaving much of the building severely damaged. The blast also damaged six neighboring houses and a passing car.
Medan Police Chief Commissioner Jean Calvijn Simanjuntak said a preliminary investigation indicated that the explosion at the house was caused by a leak in an underground gas pipeline.
"The preliminary investigation found that the blast was caused by a leak in an underground gas pipeline," Jean Calvijn told reporters at the scene on Monday afternoon.
According to authorities, a Gegana bomb disposal unit from the North Sumatra Police was deployed to the scene shortly after the blast to secure the area and conduct an investigation. Following a sweep of the site, the unit confirmed that no bomb-related materials or hazardous chemicals were found. Officers also reported no blast crater, a feature commonly associated with explosions involving explosives.
The unit detected only the odor of liquefied petroleum gas, which was believed to have originated from an underground gas pipeline operated by state-owned gas distribution company PGN.
Read also: At least five killed in toxic gas leak at PT Antam gold mine
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