Jantho Nature Reserve welcomes another baby orangutan

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The female orangutan baby is the offspring of rehabilitated orangutan Wenda, who has lived in the natural habitat since 2014.
antho Nature Reserve in Aceh has welcomed another Sumatran orangutan (Pongo abelii) born in the wild, the offspring of a rehabilitated orangutan that was released into the wild in 2014.
Aceh Natural Resources Conservation Agency (BKSDA) reported the birth was the second birth in eight months at the Jantho Orangutan Reintroduction Center in Aceh Besar regency.
Ujang Wisnu Barata, head of Aceh BKSDA, said the second birth was confirmed on July 29.
The female orangutan baby was the offspring of rehabilitated orangutan Wenda, who has lived in the natural habitat since 2014.
Wisnu said since being released into the wild at Jantho Nature Reserve, Wenda has been periodically monitored by the post-release monitoring (PRM) team. Wenda showed positive development while living in the natural habitat and has delivered 11 babies during her stay in Jantho.
Wisnu told The Jakarta Post on Sunday that signs of Wenda’s pregnancy were first identified in January through physical changes observed during monitoring activities. Several days ago, the PRM team detected that Wenda had delivered her baby and was carrying her around.
“We have observed the baby from nearby and she is healthy,” he said.
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