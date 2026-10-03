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Whirlwind kills one, injures three in North Sumatra

The incidents occurred over two consecutive days on Tuesday and Wednesday, damaging six houses and forcing 26 residents to evacuate after their homes were inundated by almost 1 meter.

Apriadi Gunawan (The Jakarta Post)
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Residents clean up debris after a whirlwind hit their houses in Siboras village, Sumbul district, Dairi regency, North Sumatra, on Feb.26. Residents clean up debris after a whirlwind hit their houses in Siboras village, Sumbul district, Dairi regency, North Sumatra, on Feb.26. (Tribunnews.com/Tommy Simatupang)

F

loods and a whirlwind have hit several districts in Langkat regency, North Sumatra, killing a 73-year-old woman and injuring three other people.

The incidents occurred over two consecutive days on Tuesday and Wednesday, damaging six houses and forcing 26 residents to evacuate after their homes were inundated by almost 1 meter.

Langkat Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) executive director Ansyari said the whirlwind hit Sawit Seberang district while floods inundated areas in Padang Tualang, Tanjung Pura and Sei Lepan districts.

He said the whirlwind struck in Sei Litur Tasik village, Sawit Seberang district, and killed the victim, Asnah, who was staying at her in-laws with other family members.

“Rain fell incessantly from about 6 p.m. accompanied by strong winds, hitting Sei Litur Tasik village,” he said on Thursday.

“The rain and wind damaged the house of villagers in Sei Litur Tasik village, including Asnah’s in-laws.”

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The house collapsed after being hit by the whirlwind, Asnah was knocked unconscious by flying debris, he added.

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