UN is imperfect but indispensable

Members of the United Nations Security Council vote on a resolution by Russia and China to delay by six months the reimposition of sanctions on Iran on Sept. 26 during the 80th UN General Assembly in New York City. (Reuters/Eduardo Munoz)

The question is not whether the UN has failed, but whether humanity can afford a world without it.

U nited Nations Secretary-General Dag Hammarskjöld once said, “The UN was not created to lead mankind to heaven but to save humanity from hell”. When he said this in 1954, the Korean War had divided the world, vetoes paralyzed the Security Council and faith in multilateralism was faltering. Hammarskjöld’s line was not drenched in defeatism – it was realism. But 80 years on, the question returns: Has the UN really saved humanity from hell?

The war in Ukraine has exposed, once again, the UN’s limitations. Whenever the Security Council seeks even a symbolic resolution calling for a ceasefire, Russia’s vetoes block any action against itself.

Similarly, Israeli bombardment in Gaza has reduced the Strip to rubble, killed the UN’s own humanitarian staff and killed thousands of children – a devastation widely condemned as genocidal. Yet every resolution demanding a ceasefire meets the United States’ veto.

Closer to my home, Nepal has learned that even the UN’s principles can be ignored with impunity. When India found the promulgation of Nepal’s 2015 Constitution politically inconvenient, it imposed a months-long economic blockade that cut off essential supplies to an earthquake-stricken neighbor. Article 125 of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea guarantees landlocked states the right of free transit; however, during the Indian embargo, queues for fuel stretched for kilometers, and medicines ran out of stock. India’s continuing occupation of Nepalese territory in Limpiyadhura – or frontier aggressions in dozens of other places – similarly mock the spirit of the UN and of international law.

But such frustrations aren’t new. In 2003, the US-led coalition illegally invaded Saddam Hussein’s Iraq without an explicit authorization by the Security Council – one of the only two ways a war can be legal, the other being self-defense – only after being sure that France and Russia would veto any such resolution. The UN could not stop this invasion, exactly as it couldn’t stop Russian tanks rolling into Georgia in 2008. And in 1975, when India annexed Sikkim, or in the 1950s when China gradually annexed Tibet, the UN again looked away. No wonder cynics repeatedly question the organization’s relevance, credibility and effectiveness.

Louis Henkin – a legendary professor at Columbia Law School – in his book How Nations Behave writes, “almost all nations obey almost all of international law almost all the time.” The focus, Henkin argued, should not be on the “almost” but on the vast realm of compliance that goes unnoticed. The same is true of the UN.

Yes, the UN fails spectacularly on some occasions but it too does work silently in a thousand places where there are no vetoes – and more importantly, no cameras.

Even those who violate the Charter rarely dismiss it outright. The US went to great lengths to claim that its 2003 invasion of Iraq was consistent with international law. It cited how Resolutions 678 and 1441 legally authorized the invasion, although most experts called out the fig leaves. Russia, similarly, justified its 2022 invasion of Ukraine as an act of self-defense under Article 51 of the Charter – and even filed the notification with the Security Council, as was required by Article 51 – performing legality even while undermining it.

Although experts have dismissed such arguments as legal contortions that hollow out the Charter, even the mightiest powers do not renounce the UN outright and rather seek to rationalize their conduct within its framework.

Critics often forget that the UN is more than the sum of vetoes in the Security Council. While the vetoes do their best to hamstring the UN, its other organs and specialized agencies have been quietly reshaping the lives of ordinary people. For example, UNICEF has immunized billions of children and expanded girls’ education. UNHCR shelters millions displaced by conflict. UNESCO helps conserve and safeguard cultural heritages. The International Court of Justice, in dozens of cases, has articulated limits on the use of force and even prevented wars by settling hot frontier disputes. These institutions have done far more than Hammarskjöld’s modest aim of “saving humanity from hell”, as they have helped millions live with dignity. They remind us that the UN’s failures are political – not humanitarian or technical.

Furthermore, we must realize that the UN acts mainly through its members, and exceptions apart, the members – especially the powerful ones – fail it. When Russia or the US veto a ceasefire, it is not the Secretariat or the Charter that falters – it is political will.

Calls to “reform” the Security Council by adding more permanent seats – which will merely multiply the vetoes, not the virtues – will not solve this. Before we denounce the UN, then, we must ask a simpler question: Have states kept their own promises? Although the Charter begins with the words “We the Peoples”, it is governments – not peoples – that hold the levers. The UN is only as strong as its members allow it to be.

Even if we were to abolish the UN tomorrow, human conflict would force us to invent another organization much like it – and it, too, would suffer the same shortcomings because its members would still misuse power for petty interests.

The question, therefore, is not whether the UN has failed, but whether humanity can afford a world without it. For all its shortcomings, it remains the only universal forum where a small country can speak with the same dignity as a superpower. It remains the custodian of the idea that law, not force, should govern relations among nations. And it remains the one place where even those who defy it must still explain themselves.

As Hammarskjöld understood, the UN was never built to take mankind to heaven. But so long as it keeps us from descending into hell, it is not just relevant – it is indispensable, however imperfect – and serves as a reminder that civilization itself is a work forever in progress.

The writer is a Nepalese lawyer and Hering Scholar at the University of Oxford. The views expressed are personal.