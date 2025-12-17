Quantum computing as a global game toward national resilience (part 2 of 2)

The emergence of quantum computing has many implications for national resilience, especially with regard to cybersecurity and data sovereignty as well as policies to encourage local development of the technology. This is the second of a two-part article.

P reparing for this shift in modern computing requires adopting quantum-resistant cryptographic standards, strengthening key management systems and enhancing technical capacity across defense and cybersecurity institutions to prevent Indonesia from falling into an asymmetric position in the emerging SIGINT (signals intelligence) competition of the quantum era.

Analysis on the implications of quantum computing for Indonesia applies the national resilience framework, which views national stability as the outcome of dynamic interactions between natural and social elements.

This framework refers to the Asta Gatra concept, consisting of the Tri Gatra and Panca Gatra principles of the three natural aspects and five social aspects, respectively, in which digital resilience and information security fall within the social domain, including ideology, politics, economy, society and culture as well as defense and security (Lemhannas, 2018).

National resilience is conceptualized as the capacity of a nation to anticipate, withstand and recover from a wide range of threats, challenges, obstacles and disruptions arising from global dynamics, including disruptive technological developments such as quantum computing (Hanita, 2020).

Within this framework, threats to cybersecurity and data sovereignty are regarded as integral components of nonmilitary threats that may undermine the continuity of national development. Consequently, the identification of quantum-related risks is informed by examining how this technology affects the pillars of national resilience and the state's ability to maintain stability amid rapid technological changes globally.

Quantum-based attacks could compromise national data security, erode public trust in digital institutions and endanger the sustainability of development efforts that rely on information systems. Cyber resilience is thus an integral component of national resilience encompassing defense, economic and ideological dimensions, as reflected in the concept of Asta Gatra (Farid, 2018).

Beyond threats, the progress of quantum technology presents unique challenges for Indonesia. The most significant is the lack of public investment and a national research policy dedicated to advancing this field.