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Jakartans are demanding more reliable electricity after a blackout hit parts of the city for hours on Thursday, disrupting public transport services, critical university admission tests and other operations in the second outage this month.
Jakartans demand stable electricity after repeated outages
Jakartans are demanding more reliable electricity after a blackout hit parts of the city for hours on Thursday, disrupting public transport services, critical university admission tests and other operations in the second outage this month.
The blackout began at around 10:25 a.m. due to technical issues and supply disturbance at 13 main substations across the capital, state-owned electricity firm PLN said in a statement the same day. The company later confirmed that power was fully restored within two to four hours.
Areas affected by the outage included Bendungan Hilir and the Thamrin business district in Central Jakarta, as well as Kuningan, Jagakarsa and Tebet in South Jakarta.
The tap-to-pay system at a Transjakarta bus station in South Jakarta was briefly knocked out, while a traffic light at an intersection on Jl. Daan Mogot in West Jakarta also failed temporarily, though no major gridlock was reported. Greater Jakarta Light Rapid Transit (LRT) services were also forced to halt operations briefly after losing power.
“I hope there will be no outage again. It’s quite frustrating to experience this in a big city like Jakarta, “ said Andre, a barista in Bendungan Hilir, whose workplace lost power for more than two hours on Thursday.
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