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Prabowo strengthens palace control in latest reshuffle

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
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Tue, April 28, 2026 Published on Apr. 27, 2026 Published on 2026-04-27T19:24:40+07:00

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President Prabowo Subianto (right) leads the inauguration of new Cabinet officials at the Presidential Palace Complex in Central Jakarta on April 27, 2026. A total of six new officials filled positions in the reshuffle of the Red and White Cabinet, including Jumhur Hidayat as minister of environment, Hanif Faisol as deputy coordinating minister for food, Gen. (Ret.) Dudung Abdurachman as head of the presidential staff office, Muhammad Qodari as head of the government communications agency, Hasan Nasbi as special advisor to the president for communications, and Abdul Kadir Karding as head of the national quarantine agency. President Prabowo Subianto (right) leads the inauguration of new Cabinet officials at the Presidential Palace Complex in Central Jakarta on April 27, 2026. A total of six new officials filled positions in the reshuffle of the Red and White Cabinet, including Jumhur Hidayat as minister of environment, Hanif Faisol as deputy coordinating minister for food, Gen. (Ret.) Dudung Abdurachman as head of the presidential staff office, Muhammad Qodari as head of the government communications agency, Hasan Nasbi as special advisor to the president for communications, and Abdul Kadir Karding as head of the national quarantine agency. (Antara/Bayu Pratama S)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto appointed senior military figure Dudung Abdurachman as presidential chief of staff in his latest cabinet shake-up on Monday, a move analysts view as an effort to reinforce “top-down” control at the palace amid mounting domestic and international pressures.

Dudung, a former Army chief of staff with a long military career who also previously served as the president’s defense adviser, replaced Muhammad Qodari, who was also sworn on the same day as the new head of the Government Communications Agency (GCA).

“As the presidential chief of staff, I will act as the liaison between the public and the government. I will be open 24/7 to public complaints, including evaluating and monitoring programs of ministries and institutions,” he said after the ceremony at Central Jakarta's Presidential Palace Complex.

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The retired general added that he would help ensure the president’s strategic programs move faster, “and remove any bureaucratic obstacles that may arise” in implementing Prabowo’s priority agenda.

Dudung’s appointment has been interpreted by political analyst Yoes Kenawas as a sign of renewed emphasis on command-style governance, with the president further strengthening a top-down approach within the palace.

“It shows the ‘top command’ philosophy once again, and it is reasonable to assume the president believes a military-style approach can accelerate his priority programs,” Yoes, a researcher at pollster Lembaga Survei Indonesia (LSI), told The Jakarta Post.

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