TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Asia-Pacific leaders call for shared trade benefits as APEC summit wraps up
BP-AKR clinches Pertamina fuel deal as Shell still stuck at the table
Taiwan flags Indonesian snack imports over banned preservative
Indonesia’s first A400M to arrive on Monday
Indoor sports give ‘dying’ malls new lease on life

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Asia-Pacific leaders call for shared trade benefits as APEC summit wraps up
BP-AKR clinches Pertamina fuel deal as Shell still stuck at the table
Taiwan flags Indonesian snack imports over banned preservative
Indonesia’s first A400M to arrive on Monday
Indoor sports give ‘dying’ malls new lease on life

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Indonesian deindustrialization: Creative destruction or destructive creation?

Why do Indonesian firms not innovate?

Chaikal Nuryakin (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, November 3, 2025 Published on Nov. 2, 2025 Published on 2025-11-02T14:25:33+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Workers are pictured at a factory of fabric and garment producer PT Sari Warna Asli on July 17 in Surakarta, Central Java. Workers are pictured at a factory of fabric and garment producer PT Sari Warna Asli on July 17 in Surakarta, Central Java. (Antara/Maulana Surya)

E

conomists have widely argued that Indonesia is currently at risk of a middle-income trap (MIT). The World Development Report 2024 proposed a three-stage strategy for countries to escape MIT: first, investment, then investment and infusion and finally, investment and innovation. 

Without infusion and later innovation, a country cannot sustain economic growth to achieve a high-income status. Infusion and innovation enable firms to improve productivity over time, thus increasing the manufacturing sector’s contribution to gross domestic product (GDP) before an economy structurally shifts to the services sector.

Nevertheless, as history shows, the impact of innovation on the market is never smooth or peaceful. It involves the Schumpeterian idea of creative destruction. In its original sense, creative destruction is when new entrants introduce innovative products that replace older ones, driving incumbents out of the market. Innovation might also introduce technology that washes away not only the old product, but also the entire market, creatively replacing it with a new one. In an extended model, Acemoglu and Cao show that incumbents can also advance market innovation by improving their products, while new entrants focus on more radical innovations. 

In short, creative destruction relies on market mechanisms to screen and sort the most innovative firms to enter, and to punish inefficient incumbents by forcing them to exit, creating firm dynamics. Aghion and Howitt modeled creative destruction as the underlying source of sustained economic growth, in which firm-level innovations significantly influence the broader economy. Creative destruction is such a fascinating idea that we might wonder whether it applies to the Indonesian economy. 

Since 2002, the Indonesian economy has experienced deindustrialization, marked by a decline in the manufacturing sector's contribution to GDP. Economists describe this deindustrialization as premature because it began when Indonesia’s gross national income (GNI) per capita was still relatively low ($780). As a result, the manufacturing sector was unable to serve as an engine of growth to help Indonesia escape the middle-income trap or reach a high-income status of GNI per capita around $14,000. 

The lack of investment, innovation, new technology adoption and skilled labor has hindered productivity in firms and thus played a major role in this premature deindustrialization. In short, fundamental issues in the manufacturing sector are limiting the effects of creative destruction. 

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Why do Indonesian firms not innovate in the first place?

Popular

Asia-Pacific leaders call for shared trade benefits as APEC summit wraps up

Asia-Pacific leaders call for shared trade benefits as APEC summit wraps up
BP-AKR clinches Pertamina fuel deal as Shell still stuck at the table

BP-AKR clinches Pertamina fuel deal as Shell still stuck at the table
Taiwan flags Indonesian snack imports over banned preservative

Taiwan flags Indonesian snack imports over banned preservative

Related Articles

Govt not worried about inflation as growth remains below potential

The toxic truth of waste neglect

ASEAN strategic response to current geoeconomic shift

RI manufacturing back in expansion after monthslong slump

Lack of transparency clouds gas supply amid industry shortages

Related Article

Govt not worried about inflation as growth remains below potential

The toxic truth of waste neglect

ASEAN strategic response to current geoeconomic shift

RI manufacturing back in expansion after monthslong slump

Lack of transparency clouds gas supply amid industry shortages

Popular

Asia-Pacific leaders call for shared trade benefits as APEC summit wraps up

Asia-Pacific leaders call for shared trade benefits as APEC summit wraps up
BP-AKR clinches Pertamina fuel deal as Shell still stuck at the table

BP-AKR clinches Pertamina fuel deal as Shell still stuck at the table
Taiwan flags Indonesian snack imports over banned preservative

Taiwan flags Indonesian snack imports over banned preservative

More in Opinion

 View more
Customers make payments using the QRIS (Quick Response Code Indonesia Standard) at a merchant in Tulungagung, East Java, on Aug. 21, 2025.
Academia

Jakarta is betting on India’s digital playbook
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stands before a picture of the founder and first president of the Turkish Republic Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, at Ankara Esenboga Airport on Dec. 12, 2024.
Academia

How international crises help authoritarians
Activists carry umbrellas on Oct. 23, 2025, during the weekly Kamisan (Thursdays) peaceful demonstration in front of the State Palace in Central Jakarta.
Academia

‘Revolusi’ versus Indonesia's attempt to rewrite history

Highlight
Activists of 'Kamisan' (Thursday) silent protest stands with banners reading 'Reject Hero Title for Suharto' as they protest to demand justice for activists who were killed in the 1998 Semanggi tragedy in front of the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on July 3, 2025. In the late 1990s, deadly riots preceded Indonesian dictator Suharto's fall, but the government says the vengeful bloodbaths that mostly targeted ethnically Chinese Indonesians will be skipped in a forthcoming revision of its official history books, slated to be launched in December 2025.
Politics

Opposition grows over national hero title for Soeharto
Protesters hold banners that read “Reject the national hero title for Soeharto“ during a protest in front of the Social Affairs Ministry's office in Jakarta on May 15, 2025. The protesters, comprised of members of civic and pro-democracy groups, argue that the state should not give Soeharto a national hero title due to his history of gross human rights violations and corruptions.
Editorial

Soeharto is no hero
Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa meets with Riau Islands Governor Ansar Ahmad at the Finance Ministry in Central Jakarta on Oct. 7, 2025.
Regulations

New government lending scheme potential ‘risk’ for fiscal discipline

The Latest

 View more
Tech

Meta, Oracle turn to massive debt to finance AI race
Americas

Trump says US immigration raids 'haven't gone far enough'
Academia

Jakarta is betting on India’s digital playbook
Asia & Pacific

Pakistan aims for 2026 launch for first Chinese submarine in $5 billion arms deal
Markets

OPEC+ further hikes oil output
Academia

How international crises help authoritarians
Academia

‘Revolusi’ versus Indonesia's attempt to rewrite history
Asia & Pacific

Prabowo, South Korea’s Lee hope to continue fighter jet project on APEC sidelines
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Indonesian deindustrialization: Creative destruction or destructive creation?

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.